LAWA Taps Ian Law as Chief Digital Transformation Officer

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced the executive appointment of Ian Law, who will serve as the Chief Digital Transformation Officer.

In his new role, Law will oversee LAWA’s Information Management & Technology Group and Guest Experience and Innovation. Prior to his appointment at LAWA, he served as Chief Information Officer at San Francisco International Airport, where he led the award-winning Information Technology team. During the pandemic, Law led industry initiatives to enable public access to important airport-related COVID-19 information at more than 300 airports worldwide and spearheaded an effort with international airports and airlines to make airport COVID-19 testing and vaccination services information more accessible to passengers.

Law previously also held several external advisory and consultancy roles at the U.K. government, focused on technology procurement and public service reform and transformation. He led outsourcing and supply chain advisory businesses at KPMG U.K., working with international clients. Law serves as vice-chair of Airport Council International World’s Airport Information Technology Standing Committee. He previously served on the International Air Transport Association’s working group on autonomous vehicles and airport automation. He is an industry contributor on the American Association of Airport Executives’ Airport Consortium on Customer Trust Program.

“Los Angeles World Airports is creating a digital marketplace in which our guests will have full control over their entire airport experience from the convenience of their own devices, and the addition of Ian Law to our executive team will put a laser focus on innovation, guest experience and our digital-first mindset,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO, LAWA. “Mr. Law brings decades of experience leading solutions in ground-transportation, passenger processing, tenant services and digital services, all of which will help enhance our transformation.”

Law has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from University College Cork, Ireland and an MBA from Cranfield School of Management, England.

