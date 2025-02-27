Leading Forced Labor Expert Dr. Laura Murphy Joins Exiger’s Advisory Council

Exiger announced yesterday that Dr. Laura Murphy, a globally recognized expert on forced labor, has joined its Advisory Council to support the organization’s initiatives and solutions to illuminate and eradicate forced labor from supply chains.

Dr. Murphy is Professor of Human Rights and Contemporary Slavery at Sheffield Hallam University’s Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice and a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Dr. Murphy previously served as a Senior Policy Advisor at the Department of Homeland Security, where she led the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List team and was a member of the interagency Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force. Dr. Murphy’s pioneering work on human trafficking and modern slavery has influenced government actions and corporate due diligence across the globe.

“Forced labor continues to exist on a global scale, with many companies knowingly and unknowingly sponsoring abusive and illegal practices within their supply chains,” said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. “I’m thrilled to have Dr. Murphy – the world’s foremost expert on Uyghur forced labor – join Exiger’s work to harness human subject matter expertise and artificial intelligence to make technological solutions widely available and gain ground in the fight against forced labor.”

Dr. Murphy’s experience will provide valuable context as Exiger continues to invest in anti-forced labor initiatives, including UFLPA AI solutions and partnerships with global NGOs like Slave-Free Alliance and the Anti-Slavery Collective. Exiger recently hired technology, policy, and China-relations expert Kit Conklin, who worked on the U.S. House Select Committee on China and serves as an Atlantic Council nonresident senior fellow to lead the organization’s Risk & Compliance technology vertical. Exiger is also the sole supply chain partner in The Global Data Partnership Against Forced Labour, sponsored by the World Economic Forum and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“I’m excited to work with the team at Exiger,” said Dr. Murphy. “They’re deeply committed to their ambition to provide businesses, researchers, NGOs and governments the world’s most sophisticated platform for detecting UFLPA risk.”

Exiger’s Advisory Council is made up of former senior government officials, academic scholars, industry executives, and NGO leaders who provide insights and strategic guidance as the business scales, develops new products, and enters new markets.