Leidos, a global leader in technology solutions, has announced the appointment of Steve Hull as the President of the Digital Modernization Sector. Formerly the EVP Operations Manager, Enterprise and Cyber Solutions, Steve Hull now leads a dynamic organization comprising over 10,000 employees dedicated to advancing critical digital transformation and performance-based IT programs.

In his new role, Steve Hull serves as a technical thought leader, overseeing and driving strategic initiatives for Defence, Federal, Intelligence, Health, and commercial customers. With a focus on delivering repeatable technical solutions, the Digital Modernization Sector under Steve’s leadership aims to shape the future of digital capabilities.

Steve Hull’s previous position as the P&L leader for the Enterprise & Cyber Solutions portfolio showcased his leadership acumen, contributing to an annual revenue exceeding $1.6 billion. His role was instrumental in providing crucial support to customers’ missions while ensuring stable employment for a significant workforce and valued partners.

Bringing a wealth of experience in IT Operations, Networking, Storage, Cyber Security, and Virtualization, Steve Hull is well-equipped for the challenges and opportunities presented by the Digital Modernization Sector. His extensive background includes notable roles such as CIO at Leidos and Lockheed Martin.

Throughout his career, Steve has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, playing pivotal roles in advancing technological capabilities and addressing complex challenges in the IT landscape. His specialties align seamlessly with the diverse needs of the Digital Modernization Sector, positioning Leidos for continued success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As the new President, Steve Hull is expected to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and further strengthen Leidos’ position as a leading force in digital modernization. The company anticipates that under Steve’s guidance, the Digital Modernization Sector will continue to thrive and make significant contributions to shaping the future of technology solutions across various sectors.