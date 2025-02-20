Leidos Names Jason Albanese Chief Growth Officer

Leidos is promoting Jason Albanese to corporate executive vice president and chief growth officer effective March 3, succeeding Gerry Fasano who will retire as planned on April 4 according to a news release.

Albanese now is senior vice president of growth for the company’s National Security sector. He has an outstanding record of performance during a career that has included assignments in growth, business development, program management and engineering.

“I want to congratulate Jason and thank Gerry for all he has done for our company, and our country, during a remarkable 40-year career,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell said. “Gerry built a strong team and an excellent long-term strategy. Jason will lead our work to differentiate Leidos as a trusted partner who helps make customers’ outcomes smarter and more efficient.”

Reporting to Bell, Albanese will be central to implementing the company’s new NorthStar 2030 strategy. Earlier this month Bell described that as “grounded in specific growth pillars where we know customer needs are growing, market profitability is robust, and Leidos differentiation is evident and accelerating.”

Albanese joined Leidos in 2017 following the merger with Lockheed Martin’s Information Systems and Global Solutions organization. Initially he led strategy and business development for the company’s defense group, then held similar responsibilities for the health and intelligence businesses before assuming his role in the National Security sector last year.

He holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Villanova University, and a finance degree from the University of Maryland.