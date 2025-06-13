70.3 F
Leiloni Stainsby Begins Role as Deputy Senior Director of Emergency Services at Endeavors

Leiloni Stainsby

Leiloni Stainsby, a seasoned leader in emergency management and homeland security, has stepped into her new role as Deputy Senior Director of Emergency Services at Endeavors. She announced the move on LinkedIn, following a long and distinguished federal service career that spanned leadership roles at FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

Stainsby brings with her more than two decades of hands-on experience in strategic emergency response, policy development, and public safety coordination. Most recently, she served as Acting Deputy Associate Administrator in FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, overseeing national disaster operations and leading interagency coordination efforts during critical incidents. Before that, she served in multiple senior roles including Assistant Administrator of FEMA’s Field Operations Directorate and Director of the National Preparedness Assessment Division.

Her portfolio also includes senior roles at TSA’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, where she worked to strengthen aviation security from an intelligence perspective, and extensive leadership experience managing preparedness, analytics, and crisis response functions.

In the private sector, she’s held emergency management consulting roles at SAIC, Hagerty Consulting, and Detica Inc. She holds a Master of Science in International Relations from the London School of Economics and a Certificate in Executive Leadership from American University’s Kogod School of Business.

