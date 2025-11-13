Leontine Thompson Joins growth[period] as Principal of Public Sector, Public Safety, and Telecom

growth[period] has appointed Leontine “Tine” Thompson as Principal for its Public Sector, Public Safety, and Telecom practice, bringing three decades of federal acquisition and mission-critical program leadership to the firm’s expanding portfolio.

Thompson’s appointment comes at a critical time as federal agencies accelerate modernization efforts across telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise mobility, and public safety systems. She will guide growth[period]‘s federal contractors and commercial organizations through complex acquisition strategies, organizational transformation, and performance optimization initiatives.

Thompson will support clients in six core focus areas essential to federal mission success: Federal Growth & Acquisition Strategy; Telecom Modernization & Enterprise Mobility; Strategic Sourcing & Performance Optimization; Supplier Relationship Management (SRM); Organizational Change & Transformation; and Public Safety & Defense Mission Enablement. Thompson’s experience leading mission-critical programs at the intersection of public safety, defense, and telecommunications uniquely positions her to help growth[period] clients navigate today’s complex federal landscape.

Thompson’s government career centered on large-scale defense modernization, where she directed multi-billion-dollar Department of Defense Wireless Mobility Programs. Her leadership in these programs delivered measurable results: over $230 million in verified cost savings while modernizing secure telecommunications capabilities across the enterprise. Working alongside senior DoD leadership and industry partners, she drove initiatives that balanced operational security requirements with technological advancement.

Her credentials include Harvard Business School training in Change Management, DAWIA Level III Certification in Contracting, and Lean Six Sigma expertise. Federal recognition for her work includes the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the prestigious Gears of Government Award, and multiple Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) Acquisition Excellence Awards.