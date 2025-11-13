spot_img
54.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 13, 2025
IndustryIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

Leontine Thompson Joins growth[period] as Principal of Public Sector, Public Safety, and Telecom

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 13, 2025

growth[period] has appointed Leontine “Tine” Thompson as Principal for its Public Sector, Public Safety, and Telecom practice, bringing three decades of federal acquisition and mission-critical program leadership to the firm’s expanding portfolio.

Thompson’s appointment comes at a critical time as federal agencies accelerate modernization efforts across telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise mobility, and public safety systems. She will guide growth[period]‘s federal contractors and commercial organizations through complex acquisition strategies, organizational transformation, and performance optimization initiatives.

Thompson will support clients in six core focus areas essential to federal mission success: Federal Growth & Acquisition Strategy; Telecom Modernization & Enterprise Mobility; Strategic Sourcing & Performance Optimization; Supplier Relationship Management (SRM); Organizational Change & Transformation; and Public Safety & Defense Mission Enablement. Thompson’s experience leading mission-critical programs at the intersection of public safety, defense, and telecommunications uniquely positions her to help growth[period] clients navigate today’s complex federal landscape.

Thompson’s government career centered on large-scale defense modernization, where she directed multi-billion-dollar Department of Defense Wireless Mobility Programs. Her leadership in these programs delivered measurable results: over $230 million in verified cost savings while modernizing secure telecommunications capabilities across the enterprise. Working alongside senior DoD leadership and industry partners, she drove initiatives that balanced operational security requirements with technological advancement.

Her credentials include Harvard Business School training in Change Management, DAWIA Level III Certification in Contracting, and Lean Six Sigma expertise. Federal recognition for her work includes the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the prestigious Gears of Government Award, and multiple Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) Acquisition Excellence Awards.

Previous article
Germany Jails Three Syrians Who Fought for ‘Terror Group’

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES