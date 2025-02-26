Lester R. Hayes, Jr. Secures New Role at HSI in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lester R. Hayes, Jr. has assumed the role of Acting Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Las Vegas, Nevada, a move he recently announced on LinkedIn. With over 24 years of experience in federal law enforcement, Hayes brings a wealth of expertise in counterterrorism, financial crimes, human trafficking, cyber investigations, export enforcement, and transnational criminal organizations to his new leadership position.

As Acting SAC, Hayes is responsible for overseeing HSI investigations and law enforcement operations throughout the Las Vegas region, ensuring that strategic enforcement efforts align with national security objectives. His role involves managing a diverse team of agents, analysts, and law enforcement personnel while directing investigations that disrupt and dismantle criminal networks operating within and beyond U.S. borders. His leadership is expected to strengthen partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies, as well as private sector stakeholders, to combat evolving security threats.

Before stepping into his current role, Hayes served as Deputy Assistant Director at HSI headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he oversaw critical functions related to financial management, operational planning, workforce management, and acquisition strategy. His responsibilities included budget forecasting, contract negotiations, and ensuring compliance with regulatory policies, all of which were integral to HSI’s long-term mission success.

Prior to his tenure in Washington, Hayes was Special Agent in Charge (SAC) in Dallas, Texas, where he led seven divisions comprising more than 350 agents and analysts across 250 counties in North Texas and Oklahoma. Under his leadership, his team handled over 2,200 investigations, targeting financial crimes, cyber threats, human smuggling, narcotics trafficking, counterproliferation, and transnational gangs. His operational experience in Dallas positioned him as a key figure in HSI’s enforcement strategy against transnational criminal organizations, working closely with federal prosecutors and law enforcement task forces to execute high-impact cases.

Throughout his career, Hayes has played a pivotal role in developing and executing investigative strategies at the national and regional levels. As Deputy Special Agent in Charge in Houston, he oversaw operations across 19 airports, six seaports, and 54 counties, working on intellectual property rights (IPR) enforcement, terrorism cases, and cross-border crime investigations. His time in San Ysidro, California, as Assistant Special Agent in Charge, saw him lead efforts against criminal organizations exploiting trade and travel systems along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hayes began his law enforcement career with the Virginia Beach Police Department before transitioning to federal service, where he rose through the ranks at HSI, taking on increasing responsibilities in criminal investigations, task force management, and strategic enforcement planning.