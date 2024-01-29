In a significant career progression, Lindsey Hedrick solidifies her commitment to Dataminr by stepping into the role of Senior Customer Success Associate, focusing on serving US Federal Civilian clients. This new position marks the next chapter in Hedrick’s career journey with Dataminr, where she has been an integral part of the team for over two years.

Hedrick shared her excitement about the career move through a LinkedIn announcement, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Customer Success Associate for our US Federal Civilian clients at Dataminr!” This announcement underscores her enthusiasm for taking on increased responsibilities within the company.

Prior to her current role, Hedrick contributed her skills and expertise as a Project Coordinator at the International Association of Chiefs of Police. This experience equipped her with a valuable perspective on coordinating and managing projects in a dynamic professional environment.

Dataminr, a leading real-time information discovery company, benefits from Hedrick’s wealth of experience and dedication to customer success. The role of Senior Customer Success Associate is integral to ensuring positive client experiences, and Hedrick’s proficiency and commitment make her well-suited for this responsibility.

Her over two-year tenure with Dataminr reflects not only her dedication to the organization but also her ability to navigate and contribute to the evolving landscape of real-time information solutions. In her new role, Hedrick will play a pivotal part in enhancing customer success strategies, particularly focusing on the US Federal Civilian client base.

As Dataminr continues to be a frontrunner in providing real-time insights for various sectors and especially AI, Hedrick’s transition to the Senior Customer Success Associate role aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional services to its diverse clientele.