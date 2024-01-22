NucoreVision Inc., a prominent player in the cybersecurity and IT solutions arena is proud to announce the appointment of Lisa Jiggetts as their new Director of Enterprise IT and Cybersecurity Solutions. Lisa, an accomplished Air Force veteran with a wealth of technology and cybersecurity expertise, expressed her excitement about joining NVI in a recent LinkedIn post.

In her statement, Lisa conveyed her eagerness to contribute her experience and skills to NVI’s growth journey, citing the company’s standing as a leader in cybersecurity and IT solutions. She highlighted the anticipated opportunities for innovation that lie ahead and expressed gratitude for the honor of becoming part of the NVI team.

Lisa’s professional background is marked by a diverse range of roles, showcasing her comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and IT solutions. As the Director of Enterprise IT and Cybersecurity Solutions at NVI, Lisa will play a pivotal role in steering the company towards continued growth and success.

Lisa’s extensive experience includes overseeing the operational security posture of information systems, demonstrating her proficiency in ensuring robust cybersecurity measures. Furthermore, her expertise extends to penetration testing across various domains, including cloud environments, Kubernetes, internal/external networks, and web/mobile applications.

Prior to joining NVI, Lisa served as a Security Consultant at Bishop Fox, a renowned cybersecurity consulting firm. In this capacity, she contributed to securing critical systems through her strategic insights and innovative solutions. Before that, Lisa held the position of Penetration Tester at Dark Wolf Solutions, where she honed her skills in assessing and fortifying cybersecurity measures.

Lisa’s journey in the cybersecurity domain began with her service in the United States Air Force, where she served as a Systems Analyst. Her tenure in the Air Force equipped her with foundational knowledge and skills that laid the groundwork for her successful career in cybersecurity.

Lisa’s appointment aligns with NVI’s commitment to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and providing cutting-edge IT solutions. As the Director of Enterprise IT and Cybersecurity Solutions, Lisa Jiggetts is poised to play a key role in driving NVI’s mission of excellence in the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity and enterprise IT.