spot_img
34.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, December 8, 2025
People on the Move

Longtime DHS Leader David Parkin to Join Moderna as Director of Threat Management

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
December 8, 2025
David Parkin

Moderna has hired veteran homeland security official David Parkin as its next Director of Threat Management, bringing a two-decade federal career to the biotechnology company as it continues expanding its global security and risk posture. Parkin begins the role in early January after announcing the transition and formally closing out 20 years of government service.

Parkin spent nearly his entire professional career inside the Department of Homeland Security, serving in intelligence roles across TSA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and most recently the DHS Office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A).

Parkin’s background is rooted in front-line intelligence work. He started at the Transportation Security Administration in 2006 as a Senior Intelligence Officer, supporting national transportation security operations for nearly a decade. In 2015 he joined Customs and Border Protection as a senior intelligence analyst, where he led targeting and analysis efforts to identify high-risk individuals and networks moving across U.S. borders. His work took him to ports of entry and pre-clearance locations, and he supported operators across partner nations including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

In 2020 Parkin moved to DHS I&A, where he quickly advanced through senior leadership roles. As a Senior Intelligence Officer, then Chief of Targeting, and ultimately Deputy Director for Intelligence and Analysis, he oversaw major intelligence centers and programs responsible for identifying national security threats, modernizing analytic processes, and driving interagency coordination.

His responsibilities were vast: supervising senior-level officers, directing dozens of analysts across multiple locations, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, and leading programs that spanned counterterrorism, counterintelligence, transnational crime, identity resolution, and threat vetting.

Parkin’s academic background includes executive education at Harvard University’s Senior Executive Fellows Program, a Master of Science in National Security from the University of New Haven, and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government from Sacred Heart University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Fire Chief Brian Fennessy to Lead New United States Wildland Fire Service

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES