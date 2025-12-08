Longtime DHS Leader David Parkin to Join Moderna as Director of Threat Management

Moderna has hired veteran homeland security official David Parkin as its next Director of Threat Management, bringing a two-decade federal career to the biotechnology company as it continues expanding its global security and risk posture. Parkin begins the role in early January after announcing the transition and formally closing out 20 years of government service.

Parkin spent nearly his entire professional career inside the Department of Homeland Security, serving in intelligence roles across TSA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and most recently the DHS Office of Intelligence & Analysis (I&A).

Parkin’s background is rooted in front-line intelligence work. He started at the Transportation Security Administration in 2006 as a Senior Intelligence Officer, supporting national transportation security operations for nearly a decade. In 2015 he joined Customs and Border Protection as a senior intelligence analyst, where he led targeting and analysis efforts to identify high-risk individuals and networks moving across U.S. borders. His work took him to ports of entry and pre-clearance locations, and he supported operators across partner nations including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

In 2020 Parkin moved to DHS I&A, where he quickly advanced through senior leadership roles. As a Senior Intelligence Officer, then Chief of Targeting, and ultimately Deputy Director for Intelligence and Analysis, he oversaw major intelligence centers and programs responsible for identifying national security threats, modernizing analytic processes, and driving interagency coordination.

His responsibilities were vast: supervising senior-level officers, directing dozens of analysts across multiple locations, managing multimillion-dollar budgets, and leading programs that spanned counterterrorism, counterintelligence, transnational crime, identity resolution, and threat vetting.

Parkin’s academic background includes executive education at Harvard University’s Senior Executive Fellows Program, a Master of Science in National Security from the University of New Haven, and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government from Sacred Heart University.

