After more than three decades of dedicated service to the federal government, Lorenzo Moore has officially stepped away from his day-to-day responsibilities as Assistant Director for Technology at the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Law Enforcement and Security. Moore announced his retirement through the Deferred Resignation/Retirement Program (DRP) and will formally conclude his federal career at the end of 2025.

Throughout his career, Moore has been a driving force in advancing technological solutions to support public safety and law enforcement missions. In his current role at the Department of the Interior, Moore oversaw the deployment of a modern, cloud-based Law Enforcement Records Management System (LE RMS), a landmark effort designed to improve transparency, accountability, and officer safety across a network of nearly 3,200 law enforcement personnel protecting more than 480 million acres of federal and tribal lands. Though he will not be present for the system’s official launch, Moore expressed deep confidence in the team’s ability to carry the project to successful completion.

Before joining DOI, Moore served in senior IT leadership roles across multiple agencies, including FEMA, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. At FEMA, he helped establish the agency’s first Project Management Office, oversaw multimillion-dollar initiatives, and mentored a generation of federal IT professionals. His career also included technical leadership positions at the State Department, where he supported global diplomatic security operations, and the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency.

Moore began his public service in the U.S. Army as a COBOL programmer supporting the Worldwide Military Command and Control System. He went on to earn a Master’s in Management Information Systems from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s in design from Buffalo State University.

In reflecting on his journey, Moore described his work as more than just a job — it was a calling. “It has been an incredible honor to serve the American people by supporting our nation — and specifically its law enforcement efforts — through technology,” he said. “Onward to the next chapter — forever proud, forever grateful.”