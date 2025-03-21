Louis Bladel Joins Uber as Director of Insider Threat, Global Security and Investigations

Louis Bladel, a veteran of federal law enforcement and corporate risk advisory, has taken on a new role at Uber as Director, Insider Threat, Global Security and Investigations according to an announcement on his LinkedIn. In this position, he will lead the development of the company’s insider threat program, focused on identifying and mitigating potential insider threats.

With a career spanning over three decades, Bladel brings a wealth of expertise in counterintelligence, internal fraud prevention, and cybersecurity. Most recently, he spent more than eight years as Managing Director at Ernst & Young LLP, where he led forensic and integrity services and advised Fortune 100 clients and federal agencies on data protection, insider threats, and intellectual property theft.

Prior to entering the private sector, Bladel served 26 years in federal law enforcement, including a distinguished tenure with the FBI. In 2015, he was appointed by then-FBI Director James Comey to lead the Counterintelligence Division of the FBI’s New York Field Office, overseeing 21 squads and more than 300 personnel. His leadership spanned a wide range of national security efforts, including counterespionage, cyber threats, and insider threat investigations.

His government service also includes roles with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the U.S. Marshals Service, where he was appointed as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal. Across these roles, Bladel investigated everything from counterproliferation and espionage to violent crimes and national security threats.