Madhu Gottumukkala Named New Deputy Director of CISA

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Madhu Gottumukkala

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has named Madhu Gottumukkala as its new Deputy Director, an agency spokesperson confirmed last Friday. Gottumukkala, a seasoned cybersecurity and technology expert, brings decades of leadership experience from both state government and the private sector to one of the nation’s top cybersecurity posts.

Gottumukkala, who currently serves as Commissioner and Chief Information Officer for South Dakota’s Bureau of Information and Technology (BIT), will officially step into his new role at CISA on May 16.

In a statement shared with the public, Gottumukkala reflected on his tenure in South Dakota:
“Serving the people of South Dakota as State Chief Information Officer and Commissioner of BIT has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” he said. “As I step into this new role at the Department of Homeland Security, I carry with me the values of innovation, resilience, and service that define our state. I look forward to continuing to protect and strengthen the nation’s digital and physical infrastructure at a time when it matters most.”

Before becoming BIT Commissioner in September 2024, Gottumukkala briefly served as South Dakota’s Chief Technology Officer. His background includes roles at Sanford Health, where he spent nearly five years leading business solutions and app development, and at CallHealth in India, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Earlier in his career, he held leadership and engineering roles at Polycom, HTC/Concur, Samsung Mobile — where he earned a U.S. patent — and Motorola/Verizon.

In addition to a robust professional record, Gottumukkala holds a Ph.D. in Information Systems from Dakota State University, an MBA in Engineering and Technology Management from the University of Dallas, and an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington.

South Dakota’s leadership praised Gottumukkala’s contributions to the state’s IT modernization efforts.
“South Dakota is home to so many exceptional individuals. It has been my honor to serve alongside Commissioner Gottumukkala,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “Secretary Noem is making important strides to protect our nation.”

Gottumukkala’s appointment also continues a notable trend of South Dakota talent stepping into leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kristi Noem, the state’s former governor.

