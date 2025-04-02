58.6 F
Madison Sheahan Sworn in as Deputy Director of ICE

By Erin Caine

Madison Sheahan has been officially sworn in as Deputy Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to official social media posts.

Sheahan formerly worked in numerous leadership positions during DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s time as the Governor of South Dakota. Most recently, Sheahan served as the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, where she oversaw a $280 million budget and led a team of over 800 employees across the wildlife, fisheries, and enforcement divisions.

For more information on Sheahan’s background, read Homeland Security Today’s article on her appointment.

