Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Key Hire of Thomas Galati

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Thomas Galati

The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) has announced the appointment of Thomas Galati as its first-ever National Security Advisor, according to a press release on May 2. In this newly created role, Galati will oversee and advise on all matters related to homeland security and the Association’s intelligence commanders.

Tom is a highly respected and immensely qualified expert with decades of experience having served in the NYPD, most recently as Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism. Prior to becoming head of the Intelligence Bureau, Tom served in a variety of roles throughout the Patrol Services Bureau and Detective Bureau. He has also been honored by several international police agencies including Spain’s Guardia Civil and the Australian Federal Police.

“Ensuring national security is of paramount importance, and we are thrilled to have Tom join our team in this critical capacity,” said Laura Cooper, Executive Director of the MCCA “His expertise will help unify MCCA member agencies in a comprehensive approach to national security challenges, strengthening real-time response, and resilience.”

In this role, Galati will work closely with chiefs of police and other law enforcement leaders in facilitating collaboration and creative strategies to secure major cities, addressing emerging threats, and enhancing response capabilities. He will play a pivotal role in developing innovative security solutions, leveraging intelligence-sharing networks, and ensuring proactive preparedness measures.

“I am honored to join the MCCA as its first National Security Advisor,” said Galati. “I look forward to working alongside law enforcement professionals, at all levels, to think creatively about security strategies, enhance information-sharing efforts, and protect our communities during major events and beyond.”

