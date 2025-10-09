spot_img
64 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 9, 2025
DoD/National DefenseIndustryIndustry News

Marc Andersen Confirmed as Assistant Secretary of the Army

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

On Tuesday, October 7, the Senate confirmed Marc Andersen – a businessman,  philanthropist and well-known military and veteran advocate – as the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller).

“I believe that our Soldiers and their families represent the very best of America,” said Andersen in response to his confirmation. “I am committed to working closely with Congress and our Team to do everything in our power to ensure the organization that serves them reflects that same excellence and achieves the highest possible state of Readiness and Lethality.”

Andersen is a private sector financial leader, serving as the Founder and Managing Member of Andersen Advisory LLC, and as a Venture Partner in IronGate Capital Advisors, as well as previously serving as Senior Partner for Ernst & Young (EY) LLP. He has a long record of philanthropy for public service, as noted by his previous appointments by the President of the United States as Commissioner to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, by the Governor of Virginia as Trustee to the Virginia Veteran Services Foundation, and by the U.S. Air Force as Honorary Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing.

“I am deeply honored by President Donald J Trump’s confidence in me to serve as Assistant Secretary of the Army. I am also grateful for the support of our outstanding Army Secretary, Dan Driscoll, and the incredible Team he is building,” said Andersen.

Andersen’s nomination to serve in the Army’s top FM&C role was sent to the Senate by President Trump on March 31.

Previous article
Dexter Ingram, National Security Expert, Launches “Code Name: Citizen” Substack on Terrorism, Prevention, and Lessons from History

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES