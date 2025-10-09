Marc Andersen Confirmed as Assistant Secretary of the Army

On Tuesday, October 7, the Senate confirmed Marc Andersen – a businessman, philanthropist and well-known military and veteran advocate – as the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller).

“I believe that our Soldiers and their families represent the very best of America,” said Andersen in response to his confirmation. “I am committed to working closely with Congress and our Team to do everything in our power to ensure the organization that serves them reflects that same excellence and achieves the highest possible state of Readiness and Lethality.”

Andersen is a private sector financial leader, serving as the Founder and Managing Member of Andersen Advisory LLC, and as a Venture Partner in IronGate Capital Advisors, as well as previously serving as Senior Partner for Ernst & Young (EY) LLP. He has a long record of philanthropy for public service, as noted by his previous appointments by the President of the United States as Commissioner to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, by the Governor of Virginia as Trustee to the Virginia Veteran Services Foundation, and by the U.S. Air Force as Honorary Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing.

“I am deeply honored by President Donald J Trump’s confidence in me to serve as Assistant Secretary of the Army. I am also grateful for the support of our outstanding Army Secretary, Dan Driscoll, and the incredible Team he is building,” said Andersen.

Andersen’s nomination to serve in the Army’s top FM&C role was sent to the Senate by President Trump on March 31.