Marci McCarthy, Chairman of the DeKalb County Republican Party and nationally recognized cybersecurity and communications leader, has been appointed by President Donald J. Trump as Director of Public Affairs for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a press release on May 15.

In this leadership role, McCarthy will oversee CISA’s media strategy and serve as the agency spokesperson—drawing on her extensive background in cybersecurity, executive engagement, political leadership, national media, and public-private partnerships to support the agency’s mission to protect the nation’s most critical infrastructure from cyber and physical threats.

“Marci McCarthy is a nationally respected leader in both cybersecurity and politics,” said GAGOP Chairman Josh McKoon. “From shifting political ground in one of Georgia’s bluest counties to building one of the most influential executive engagement platforms in the cybersecurity sector, she has delivered meaningful, measurable impact. Her appointment to CISA is a well-earned recognition of her extraordinary leadership across both public and private sectors—and reflects the America First commitment to placing capable, proven leaders in positions of national significance.”

McCarthy’s appointment underscores the Trump administration’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security posture and ensuring effective communication with stakeholders and the public.

McCarthy expressed her gratitude for the appointment and her enthusiasm for the work ahead: “It is the honor of a lifetime to serve our country in this capacity,” said Marci McCarthy. “At a time when threats to our nation’s critical infrastructure are growing in scale and complexity, I am grateful to President Trump for the trust he has placed in me. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated professionals at CISA to strengthen our communications strategy and advance the agency’s core mission of safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure.”

Marci McCarthy is a visionary political leader, cybersecurity entrepreneur, and nationally recognized advocate for election integrity and conservative values in Georgia. She currently serves as Chairman of the DeKalb Republican Party, where her strategic leadership transformed DeKalb from the 2nd to the 3rd bluest county in the state during the 2022 elections. In 2024, her efforts delivered a 2.7-point shift to the right and an 8.69% increase in Republican votes for President Trump—nearly tripling the statewide Republican uplift.

She also serves on the GAGOP Foundation Board of Governors and the GAGOP Election Integrity Task Force, and was a National Delegate to both the 2020 and 2024 Republican National Conventions. McCarthy previously served as Trump Victory Campaign Chairwoman for DeKalb County and ranked among the top 150 fundraisers nationwide during the 2020 election cycle.

McCarthy is the Principal of M2 Cyber Advisory and formerly served as CEO of T.E.N. She is also the founder of the Information Security Executive® (ISE®) Awards Program Series—the premier recognition and executive engagement platform for cybersecurity leaders across North America. Her leadership helped shape strategic collaboration between cybersecurity executives and solution providers for more than two decades.

Her work has earned widespread recognition, including a 2012 Congressional Citation, proclamations from the Georgia State Senate, and national honors for her contributions to the cybersecurity profession. On December 11, 2024, the Georgia state flag was flown over the State Capitol in her honor, recognizing her exceptional service and dedication to Georgia and the Republican Party. She also serves on the boards of Spirion, the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse Cyber Executive Board of Advisors, and Georgia State University’s Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.

She will be formally sworn in on June 9, 2025, at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, D.C., by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.