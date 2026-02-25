Marcus Ward Joins USCIS as Senior Advisor in Logistics Management Division

Marcus Ward, a longtime Department of Homeland Security leader with 25 years of experience across the private, public, and military sectors, has joined U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as Senior Advisor in the Logistics Management Division within the Office of Administration, Management Directorate.

Ward brings a career focused on integrated logistics, acquisitions and sustainment, and program management. His background includes developing and executing strategic plans aimed at acquisition reform, sustainment improvements, cost reduction, and enterprise efficiency. In his new role at USCIS, he steps into an advisory position within the division responsible for logistics management, drawing on more than a decade of DHS headquarters experience.

Most recently, Ward served at DHS Headquarters in the Office of the Chief Readiness Support, where he held leadership roles including Director of National Strategic Initiatives, Director of Regional Coordination, and Director of Coordination & Law Enforcement Support. In those positions, he was responsible for the national coordination and delivery of mission support services to enhance readiness across DHS and its components in both CONUS and non-CONUS locations. His portfolio included logistics; acquisition and procurement; financial management; human resources; information technology; and personnel and information security.

During his tenure at DHS HQ, Ward led department-wide strategic sourcing initiatives for law enforcement. He oversaw development of a modular firing range contract vehicle to expand qualification and training access and spearheaded creation of a DHS Standard Qualification Target—patent pending—with associated standards for courses-of-fire and instructor certification. That effort reduced the number of target types used across the enterprise and generated more than $6 million in cost avoidance by fiscal year 2025. He also launched the first enterprise National Firing Range common operating picture, enabling DHS components to increase coordination and partnerships nationwide.

Ward advanced brass and lead recycling programs at DHS firing ranges, deployed modular ranges to offset environmental and operational costs, and managed acquisition of the DHS Telematics contract vehicle. He built partnerships with federal, state, local, and private stakeholders to drive efficiencies and developed enterprise IT tools to track COVID-19–affected employees and facilities nationwide. Those tools supported executive decision-making, annual congressional reporting, and included an interactive enterprise map identifying training locations and partnership opportunities across jurisdictions.

He further developed a whole-of-government acquisition approach in 2023 to leverage economies of scale for services and capabilities required across federal, state, and local entities. His work earned multiple recognitions, including the DHS Management of Excellence Award for Enterprise-led Acquisition & Program and two DHS Partnership Awards for enterprise collaboration and cost avoidance initiatives. He also established the inaugural DHS Invitational, bringing together all DHS law enforcement components for department-wide competition and standardization.

Before his headquarters assignments, Ward served as a Senior Logistics Manager at DHS and as a Product Support Manager at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. His earlier experience includes roles at ManTech, DuPont, and Raytheon, as well as service in the U.S. Army in logistics and warehouse operations leadership positions.

