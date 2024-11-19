Marene Allison Joins The Cybersphere Group as an Advisor

Marene Allison has joined The Cybersphere Group as an Advisor according to an announcement last week on LinkedIn.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point in its first class of women graduates, Allison has built a distinguished career spanning more than four decades in the military, law enforcement, and corporate sectors. She served as a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Army and has held advisory roles, including appointments to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services by the Secretary of Defense and the Overseas Security Advisory Council by the Secretary of State.

Allison spent 12 years as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Johnson & Johnson. Earlier in her career, Allison served as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, focusing on national security and cybercrime investigations.

Beyond her corporate roles, Allison is a founding member of West Point Women, an organization dedicated to supporting women graduates of the academy. She currently serves as the organization’s president, advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in leadership. Allison is also active as a Board Advisor for Lutron Electronics, a Business Advisor for IT Cadre, and a Strategic Advisor for Rubrik, Inc.