Syracuse University – Maxwell School welcomes Marisol Maddox to its distinguished faculty as she takes on the role of Adjunct Professor. In her first semester, Maddox is set to impart her expertise by teaching a graduate-level course focused on Environmental Security.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the academic realm, Marisol Maddox’s appointment aligns with Syracuse University’s commitment to providing students with top-tier education delivered by industry professionals. As an Adjunct Professor, Maddox will contribute her insights to the Maxwell School, known for its excellence in public administration and international affairs.

The specific focus on Environmental Security in Maddox’s graduate-level course underscores the university’s dedication to offering cutting-edge and relevant curriculum content. Students can anticipate a comprehensive learning experience enriched by Maddox’s background and expertise in the field.