Marjorie Rollinson Nominated as Chief Counsel for the Internal Revenue Service.

Rollinson oversaw an office of 100 tax lawyers who were responsible for issuing published guidance and providing the Internal Revenue Service with technical expertise.

President Biden nominated Marjorie Rollinson to be Chief Counsel for the Internal Revenue Service.

Rollinson recently retired from the firm Ernst & Young where she served as the Deputy Director of the National Tax Department since the beginning of 2019.

She began her career at Ernst & Young in 1987 (known then as Ernst & Whinney), becoming a partner in 1997. In 2003 she became the Director of the International Tax Services National Tax Group where she served clients directly and also led the International Tax Technical Committee.

In 2013 she left the firm to join the Office of Chief Counsel as Technical Deputy Associate Chief Counsel in the Office of the Associate Chief Counsel International, and she was named Associate Chief Counsel International in 2016. In this role, Rollinson oversaw an office of 100 tax lawyers who were responsible for issuing published guidance and providing the Internal Revenue Service with technical expertise on all matters pertaining to international tax rules. In this role she worked closely with the Treasury Department and the Department of Justice. Rollinson received her B.A. from Wellesley College in 1984, and her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1987. She is a member of the Maryland Bar Association.

