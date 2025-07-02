Mark Furtado has stepped into a new leadership role at Dynamis, Inc., where he now serves as Director of Defense & Homeland Security. He announced the promotion via LinkedIn, capping off more than eight years with the company during which he has steadily advanced through senior-level positions.

Since joining Dynamis in 2017, Furtado has played a central role in expanding the company’s homeland security footprint. He most recently served as Senior Principal and Senior Manager, overseeing a portfolio of six contracts across the Department of Homeland Security valued at over $21 million. These projects support critical national missions including public safety, federal facility security, law enforcement training, and immigration-related compliance programs. His leadership has been instrumental in delivering strategic support to high-impact initiatives such as ICE’s counterterrorism operations, training for the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division, and operational guidance for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

Mr. Furtado is a decorated 28-year law enforcement veteran, who served in a variety of supervisory roles for ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for nearly 20 years. Most notably, he served as Associate Deputy Assistant Director for HSI’s National Security Investigations Division (NSID), where he oversaw the NSID budget and identified opportunities within the intelligence community to apply HSI’s criminal authorities.

Mr. Furtado also held other high profile roles within HSI, such as Unit Chief over the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center, and the National Security Unit, as well as the Resident Agent in Charge in Manchester, New Hampshire, and acting as Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Boston, Massachusetts.

He holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, along with graduate certificates in Leadership & Policy Development and Security Studies. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Lowell with a minor in Psychology.

