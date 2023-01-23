Mark Ghilarducci Announces NFPA Board Membership

Mark Ghilarducci, former Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) within the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, has announced that he is serving as a Member of the Board of Directors at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

In addition to his appointment at Cal OES in 2013, Ghilarducci previously served as Secretary of the California Emergency Management Agency. And in 2000, Ghilarducci was appointed Deputy Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services where he oversaw statewide emergency operations, planning and training. Ghilarducci also previously served as a Federal Coordinating Officer with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Ghilarducci has also served as deputy state fire chief at Cal OES. He has more than 30 years of experience in public safety and government management at the local, state, and federal levels.