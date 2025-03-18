Marlen Pineiro Takes on New Role at Deployed Services, Bringing Decades of Experience in Immigration and Security

Marlen Pineiro, a homeland security professional with nearly four decades of public service, is taking on a new role at Deployed Services, a Veteran-owned business, according to an announcement on LinkedIn. Her actual role has yet to be announced. With an extensive background in immigration policy, enforcement, and international operations, Pineiro’s latest appointment marks another milestone in a distinguished career dedicated to securing the nation’s borders and strengthening global security partnerships.

A Career Spanning DHS, ICE, and DOJ

Pineiro’s journey in public service began in 1987, and since then, she has served in key leadership positions across DHS, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Her most recent role as DHS Attaché for Central America placed her at the forefront of immigration enforcement and cross-border collaboration in Panama, where she was instrumental in shaping policies that impacted regional security and migration patterns.

Prior to her tenure as Attaché, Pineiro held the position of Senior Executive Service (SES) Assistant Director at ICE, overseeing critical national security and immigration enforcement initiatives. Her leadership in adjudication, policy development, and international operations has positioned her as a key figure in DHS’s strategic efforts to address immigration challenges, enhance enforcement capabilities, and strengthen international cooperation.

Extensive Experience in Immigration Policy and Enforcement

Throughout her career, Pineiro has played a vital role in shaping U.S. immigration policy, with expertise spanning adjudication, border security, and anti-human trafficking operations. As Assistant Attaché in Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, she worked closely with foreign partners to coordinate enforcement strategies, disrupt transnational criminal networks, and facilitate legal pathways for migration.

Her experience also includes serving as Deputy Chief of Staff at ICE, where she contributed to high-level policy decisions affecting national security and immigration enforcement.

Holding a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration from Florida International University, Pineiro’s academic background has complemented her extensive field experience, allowing her to lead with a data-driven and policy-focused approach.