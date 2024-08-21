Martin Swartz Appointed as Presidential Scholar at National Intelligence University, ODNI

Martin Swartz has been appointed as the new Presidential Scholar at the National Intelligence University (NIU), a prestigious institution that operates under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). NIU is the only accredited, degree-granting university within the U.S. Intelligence Community, serving as its academic hub for higher education and research.

Swartz shared the news of his new role on LinkedIn, expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity with the following message: “I am delighted to announce that I have been selected for the position of Presidential Scholar at the National Intelligence University (NIU), to begin shortly. NIU is the Intelligence Community’s only accredited, degree-granting institution and serves as its academic center. I will be working in the office of NIU’s President, Dr. John Ballard, as a member of the President’s senior team, helping with special projects, research and possibly teaching, and interactions with other IC stakeholders and academic institutions.”

Swartz brings a wealth of experience to this new role. His previous positions include serving as Vice Chair for Analysis at the National Intelligence Council (NIC) within ODNI, where he was responsible for overseeing intelligence analysis across a broad spectrum of national security issues. He also served as Counselor and Acting Vice Chairman at the NIC, further solidifying his reputation as a seasoned intelligence professional.

In his new capacity as Presidential Scholar, Swartz is expected to leverage his extensive background in intelligence analysis and leadership to advance NIU’s mission of educating and preparing the next generation of intelligence professionals. His appointment reflects NIU’s commitment to integrating high-level expertise within its academic and research initiatives, ensuring that the institution continues to contribute meaningfully to the broader Intelligence Community.