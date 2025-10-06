spot_img
Mathew Gifford Becomes Section Chief of HSI’s Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center

Mathew Gifford has announced that he is taking on a new leadership position as Section Chief of the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Gifford shared the news following nearly 15 years with HSI, where he has built a career specializing in international investigations and human rights enforcement. Before his promotion, he served as the Center’s National Program Manager, overseeing investigations into war crimes, genocide, and other human rights violations.

His earlier assignments reflect a strong international background. As HSI Representative at the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, Gifford worked with partner nations across West Africa to combat transnational crimes, including money laundering, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, and weapons smuggling. He later returned to Washington, D.C., as International Operations Manager, helping direct HSI’s global mission and coordination with foreign law enforcement.

Gifford began his career with HSI as a Special Agent in Brownsville, Texas, where he investigated human smuggling, narcotics networks, and financial crimes along the U.S.–Mexico border.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

