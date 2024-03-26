Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has appointed Matt Davies as the new Director of Field Operations. This role marks the latest chapter in Davies’ extensive 21-year tenure at CBP, during which he has amassed a wealth of experience across various capacities. His journey with the agency began in 2002 as a CBP Officer, progressively evolving into roles of increasing responsibility including Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, and Area Port Director, among others.

Davies’ professional profile, as detailed on his LinkedIn, paints the picture of a seasoned director with a robust background in federal law enforcement and government administration. His expertise is not limited to the confines of the agency; he has also cultivated meaningful collaborations with industry partners. Known for his aptitude in implementing innovative changes, Davies has led and developed teams, fostered cross-boundary relationships, and consistently delivered positive outcomes. His credentials are further solidified by a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from the University of Buffalo.

A notable aspect of Davies’ career is his active participation in leadership development programs, highlighting his commitment to professional growth and excellence in public service. He is a graduate of the inaugural CBP Leadership Institute (2010) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Senior Executive Service (SES) Candidate Development Program (2015), achieving career SES status in 2021. Additionally, Davies serves as a valued member of the CBP Chaplain corps, underscoring his dedication to the well-being of his colleagues.

In his new capacity as Director of Field Operations, Davies is poised to leverage his extensive experience and leadership skills to navigate the challenges and opportunities facing CBP today. His role is critical in overseeing the operations that safeguard the United States’ borders, ensuring the smooth and lawful flow of goods and individuals, while maintaining the integrity and security of the country’s entry points.

As CBP continues to adapt to the dynamic landscape of border security and customs enforcement, Davies’ leadership will be instrumental in driving the agency’s mission forward. His appointment reflects CBP’s commitment to excellence and innovation in protecting the nation’s borders, enhancing the agency’s operational effectiveness, and fostering a culture of integrity and service.

The CBP community and its industry partners look forward to the positive impact Davies will bring to his new role, building on his distinguished career and continuing to contribute to the agency’s critical work in safeguarding America’s borders.