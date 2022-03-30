Matt Hayden Joins the National Security Institute as a Visiting Fellow

Matt Hayden, former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk and Resilience Policy, has joined the National Security Institute as a Visiting Fellow.

At DHS, Hayden was responsible for leading the department’s policy development in support of its efforts to reduce national risks with a focus on critical infrastructure cybersecurity, federal network security, countering cyber-crime, and improving the security and resilience of the global cyber ecosystem, as well as national resilience initiatives that enhance Federal, State, and local government and community preparedness and response capabilities. Additionally, Hayden served as an expert advisor on Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk and Resilience matters to the Under Secretary, Secretary, and other high-level officials.

Hayden previously was the Senior Advisor to the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Private Sector within the Office of Partnership and Engagement at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In these roles, Hayden advised the Secretary, and Director on the impact of the Department’s policies, regulations, and processes on private sector companies, and enhanced strategic communications to help the public and private sectors jointly meet their shared responsibility for protecting and strengthening the nation’s critical infrastructure against cyber and physical threats.

Prior to joining DHS, Hayden was a senior executive with the National Disability Rights Network focusing on the use of technology and modernization for the national membership including, accessibility of digital content, securing PII, cloud utilization, and e-records management.

