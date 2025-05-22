Matt Jukes has been confirmed as the Met’s new permanent Deputy Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner Jukes is currently acting in the role since the retirement of Dame Lynne Owens earlier this month.

He will now formally step into the substantive role of Deputy Commissioner on Monday, 26 May.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Jukes said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Deputy Commissioner. I’ve had the privilege of serving communities across the UK throughout my career, including here in London since 2020.

“I have seen the incredible difference local policing can make to communities, and in recent years, the progress we’ve made in ensuring the Met is an organisation our people and London can be proud of. I’ve seen first-hand the efforts of tens of thousands of dedicated officers and staff, all working day and night to continue building the public’s confidence in us.

“We have much more still to do, but I am looking forward to building on the work of my brave colleagues across the Met and building on the legacy of my predecessor Dame Lynne, who was pivotal in driving forward our mission of reform.”

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “I am delighted Matt has been formally appointed as Deputy Commissioner.

“He is an exceptional leader with a wealth of experience from his time across South Yorkshire, South Wales and of course here in the Met as head of National Counter Terrorism Policing.

“He has lived the realities of neighbourhood policing right through to some of the most complex counter-terror issues we’ve faced in decades. He has a proven track record of reducing crime and increasing confidence in communities right across the UK. His skills and experience will be pivotal in our ongoing work to reform our service to London.

“Matt is held in incredibly high esteem by all those who have already worked alongside him. I look forward to seeing how he shapes this role and continues to build on the legacy left by Dame Lynne.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I know how determined Matt Jukes is to help deliver a New Met for London, build on the progress we have achieved tackling crime in the capital and improve the confidence and trust London’s communities have in the police.

“His experience as an officer, detective and across a variety of senior roles will be invaluable as the Met continues to reform, modernise and improve the service it delivers. I’m looking forward to working with him and keeping the momentum of change going to deliver a safer London for all.”

Minister for Policing and Crime Prevention Dame Diana Johnson said: “The role of Deputy Commissioner is one of the most demanding and important in policing, so I am delighted that Matt has been appointed to take on that challenge.

“I also want to thank Matt for his vision and leadership as head of CT Policing since 2021.

“Matt’s experience, leadership and dedication to duty, which he has demonstrated throughout his career, proves he is the right person to help lead the charge in reducing crime, restoring confidence in policing and making our streets safer.

“His skills, track record of delivery and understanding of what’s needed to protect the public and keep communities safe, will be indispensable when it comes to policing the capital.”

After Dame Lynne announced her intention to retire in February, a process to recruit her successor was launched. That process concluded, with AC Jukes recommended as the successful candidate.

As is standard procedure, Home Secretary and Royal Household approval of that recommendation was required and has now been received.

Deputy Commissioner Jukes joined policing in 1995 as a constable with South Yorkshire Police.

From patrolling Sheffield’s East End, he worked as a detective, and in a variety of other roles, working his way up to the position of Chief Superintendent, Borough Commander.

He joined South Wales Police in 2010 as an Assistant Chief Constable leading on Specialist Crime and served as Deputy Chief Constable before being appointed Chief Constable in January 2018. He was awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal in that year’s Honours.

He held the post until November 2020 when he joined the Met as Assistant Commissioner, leading and overseeing transformation programmes, moving to the post of Head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing and the Met’s Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations (ACSO) in July 2021. This continued a longstanding focus on intelligence and security, that began with a first role in counter terrorism in 2001 and saw him perform the role of counter-terrorism Commander in a number of significant operations.

As ACSO and Head of CTP, his responsibilities included countering threats from domestic and international terrorism and the protection of the Royal Family, Ministers and Parliament. He oversaw the CTP investigation and response to the murder of Sir David Amess MP and contributed to security at the funeral of HM The Queen and HM The King’s Coronation. Most recently, he led responses to the recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

As the national lead on security policing, he oversaw a four-fold increase in operations emanating from espionage, foreign interference and war crimes over almost four years.

This 30-year career has been split between periods in specialist areas of policing, and others at the heart of local policing, delivering for communities and supporting frontline colleagues, including a focus on their wellbeing. He is a former Chair, and now Vice Chair, of Police Sport UK, and a Patron of the Police Roll of Honour Trust.

The original announcement can be found here.