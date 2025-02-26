Matt Keller Named Senior Vice President of Federal Services at GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security has promoted Matt Keller to Senior Vice President of Federal Services, a move he recently announced on his LinkedIn. Keller, who has been with the company for more than 11 years, has played a critical role in advancing cybersecurity solutions for federal agencies, helping them combat evolving cyber threats while strengthening national security through innovative security architecture and defense strategies.

With a career spanning government cybersecurity, digital forensics, and incident response, Keller has built a reputation as a leader in federal cybersecurity operations and strategy. Prior to his tenure at GuidePoint Security, he worked for a government systems integrator, where he led a team of security engineers responsible for developing next-generation threat protection and cyber defense solutions. Before that, he served as a Principal Cyber Forensics Analyst for the Department of Defense, conducting investigations into cyber intrusions and law enforcement cases.

Throughout his time at GuidePoint Security, Keller has been responsible for designing, engineering, and implementing security solutions for federal clients, including work on Zero Trust architecture, cyber threat intelligence, security operations center (SOC) maturity models, and advanced incident response strategies. He has been at the forefront of developing cybersecurity frameworks that align with federal mandates, including MITRE ATT&CK methodologies, and has helped government agencies navigate high-profile cyber incidents, including the SolarWinds breach.

Beyond his leadership in cybersecurity, Keller has also been an adjunct faculty member at The George Washington University, where he taught courses in high-tech crime investigation, network defense, and incident response.

Keller holds a Master’s Degree in Information Security from Eastern Michigan University and has multiple forensic certifications from both private institutions and the Department of Defense.