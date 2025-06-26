Matthew F. Ferraro has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner, marking a new chapter in a career that has consistently bridged law, national security, and emerging technology.

At Crowell & Moring, Ferraro will focus on advising clients navigating complex regulatory and legal issues at the intersection of emerging technologies, crisis management, and national security. His work includes advising on artificial intelligence governance, cyber incident response, foreign investment reviews, and privacy compliance.

Most recently, he served as Senior Counselor to the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he advised on key policy and legal issues during a time of heightened focus on cybersecurity, foreign threats, and AI regulation. Prior to that, he spent seven years at WilmerHale, rising to Counsel and helping build the firm’s AI and national security practices. There, he worked on deepfakes, internal investigations, cybersecurity strategy, and CFIUS filings.

Ferraro is also deeply engaged in public policy and education. He serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, where he teaches on the emerging legal frameworks around artificial intelligence. He is also a Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute and previously served as a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

His academic background includes a J.D. from Stanford Law School, an M.Phil. from the University of Cambridge, and a B.A. from Yale University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)