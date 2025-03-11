Matthew Graviss Joins Atlassian as Public Sector CTO

Matthew Graviss has joined Atlassian as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Public Sector, a move he announced on LinkedIn. With an extensive background in data strategy, artificial intelligence (AI), and technology modernization across multiple government agencies, Graviss brings deep expertise in leveraging emerging technologies to enhance public sector operations.

Before joining Atlassian, Graviss served as the Chief Data and AI Officer at the U.S. Department of State, where he led enterprise-wide AI strategies, data governance initiatives, and modernization efforts. His work at the State Department played a crucial role in shaping diplomatic strategies through AI-driven insights and analytics, ensuring that data-informed decision-making became a core part of global U.S. operations.

Prior to his tenure at the State Department, Graviss was the Chief Data Officer at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) from 2018 to 2020, where he was responsible for driving data policy, enhancing operational efficiency, and implementing technology-driven solutions to improve immigration processes.

His extensive career in public sector technology leadership also includes roles as Director at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from 2016 to 2018 and Director at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from 2011 to 2016. In these roles, he was involved in technology policy, crisis response operations, and security initiatives powered by data-driven insights.

Graviss holds a PhD in Systems Engineering from The George Washington University, as well as graduate and undergraduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University and Auburn University, respectively. His expertise spans AI, generative AI applications, legislative relations, regulatory policy, and strategic technology planning.