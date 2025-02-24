Matthew L. Kronisch Appointed Deputy Exec. Asst. Administrator / Deputy Director for LE/FAMS at TSA

Matthew L. Kronisch has been appointed as the Deputy Executive Assistant Administrator and Deputy Director for Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service (LE/FAMS) at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). His LinkedIn profile has been updated to reflect the new role, marking the latest milestone in his distinguished career in national security, intelligence, and law enforcement.

Kronisch brings more than three decades of experience in government operations, intelligence law, counterterrorism, and special warfare. Prior to joining TSA, he served for over 21 years at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as Associate General Counsel (Intelligence). In that role, he was instrumental in shaping national security policies, intelligence frameworks, and privacy regulations, as well as providing legal oversight on intelligence and counterterrorism operations. He was also Deputy Associate General Counsel for Information Analysis during his early years at DHS, further expanding his expertise in intelligence oversight and legal policy.

Beyond DHS, Kronisch has held various senior advisory and leadership positions across the Department of Defense (DoD), the private sector, and academia. He previously worked as an Assistant for Inspections for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Oversight, ensuring compliance with intelligence policies. In the private sector, he served as Assistant General Counsel at Tyco and Counsel at Westminster Realty Corp. He also contributed to legal academia as a Distinguished Fellow in Residence at Syracuse University’s Institute for Security Policy and Law, focusing on law and national security matters.

As a retired U.S. Naval Reserve Officer, he served as Command Judge Advocate for Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), providing critical legal guidance on special operations, counterterrorism, and counter-narcotics missions. His experience includes serving as Legal Advisor for Joint Interagency Task Force West, overseeing legal aspects of global intelligence and military operations.

He holds a Juris Doctor (JD) and a Master of Laws (LLM) in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University Law Center, along with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Bucknell University.

As Deputy Executive Assistant Administrator at TSA, Kronisch is expected to play a key role in shaping federal aviation security policies, strengthening law enforcement coordination, and overseeing operational strategy within the Federal Air Marshal Service. His vast experience in intelligence law, homeland security, and counterterrorism makes him well-positioned to enhance TSA’s mission of safeguarding the nation’s transportation systems.