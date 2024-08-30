70.5 F
People on the Move

Megan Skelly Rejoins Deloitte as a Client Relationship Executive

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Megan Skelly

Megan Skelly has rejoined Deloitte as a Client Relationship Executive. Skelly, who announced her return on LinkedIn, expressed her enthusiasm for rejoining Deloitte, a company she describes as valuing innovation, collaboration, and both personal and professional growth.

In her new role, Skelly will focus on strategic relationship management, business development, and growth, specifically supporting Deloitte’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team. Her responsibilities will include managing and nurturing client relationships, driving business development initiatives, and providing capture support to enhance Deloitte’s offerings to TSA and other federal clients.

Skelly’s return to Deloitte comes after a successful stint as an Account Executive at Salesforce, where she leveraged her skills in innovation and technology to support public sector clients. Prior to her time at Salesforce, Skelly was a Senior Consultant at Deloitte, where she honed her expertise in advising federal clients on the adoption of innovative technologies to meet their mission needs.

With a strong background in bioengineering and biomedical engineering from Clemson University, Skelly brings a unique blend of technical knowledge, innovation experience, and strategic communication skills to her role. Her ability to bridge the gap between technology and client needs makes her a valuable asset to Deloitte as the firm continues to expand its influence in the federal sector.

Skelly’s return to Deloitte is seen as a significant boost for the firm’s TSA team, as her experience in both public sector consulting and technology sales positions her to drive impactful results. Her focus on strategic relationship management and business development aligns with Deloitte’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the complex challenges faced by federal agencies.

