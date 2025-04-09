53.5 F
Melissa Myette Joins Amivero as Senior Vice President of Growth

Melissa Myette has joined Amivero as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Growth, according to a recent announcement she shared on LinkedIn. In her post, Myette expressed enthusiasm about stepping into the new role, writing that she “cannot wait to engage, collaborate, and tackle” the company’s customer challenges.

Myette brings a broad background in business development and federal contracting, with nearly 15 years of experience. Prior to joining Amivero, she spent close to four years at Peraton, most recently serving as Senior Director of Business Development for the Citizen Security and Public Services Sector.

She previously spent over 4 years as a Director of Business Development at Knight Point Systems until it was acquired by Perspecta, where was a Business Development Executive for three years.

Her career also includes leadership roles Carney, Inc., and Nangwik Services. Throughout her career, she has led full-lifecycle business development initiatives supporting the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Justice (DOJ), and Department of Federal Affairs (VA).

Myette is Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) v3 certified and received her Bachelor’s degree from George Mason University.

