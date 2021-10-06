Mercury Systems Announces Appointment of Mitch Stevison as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer

Mercury Systems, Inc., announced that Mitch Stevison has joined the Company as executive vice president and chief growth officer, effective Oct. 4, 2021. Reporting to Mark Aslett, Mercury’s president and chief executive officer, Dr. Stevison will drive and align the Company’s growth strategy across the enterprise to achieve its growth objectives.

“Mitch is a results-oriented leader who brings with him a high degree of success to Mercury,” said Aslett. “His leadership and proven background in organizational growth along with his ability to build collaborative relationships will be integral to further expanding Mercury’s position at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Mercury’s recent growth has already demonstrated our remarkable ability to come together to deliver superior results, which has laid the foundation for our next phase of value creation at scale. I’m thrilled to welcome Mitch to Mercury’s executive leadership team to help us get to that next level.”

“I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic and results-focused company,” said Dr. Stevison. “I look forward to working in partnership with the executive leadership team to help drive sustainable, long-term growth.”

Dr. Stevison, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran, brings to Mercury more than 16 years of global experience in the aerospace and defense industry. He comes to Mercury from Raytheon Missiles & Defense, where he served as vice president of Strategy, overseeing the design and execution of comprehensive business strategy, portfolio shaping, and evaluating investment opportunities to further advance the Raytheon Missiles & Defense portfolio. Dr. Stevison also served as vice president of Strategic and Naval Systems at Raytheon Missiles Systems, prior to Raytheon Company’s merger with United Technologies Corporation in 2020. Prior to that, he was the director of the SM-3® program, where he was responsible for all variants of the SM-3® missile portfolio, both domestically and internationally. Dr. Stevison has previously held senior leadership roles at Lockheed Martin and at Miltec Systems, a Ducommun Company.

Dr. Stevison holds a doctorate in business administration from TUI University in Cypress, Calif., a master’s degree from Central Michigan University, and a bachelor’s degree from Athens State University in Athens, Ala.