MetaPhase Consulting, a renowned player in innovative digital solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Matt O’Rourke as Director. With an extensive background in strategic consulting and a proven track record in information technology, Matt brings years of experience to his new role at MetaPhase.

In his previous position as Senior Director of Strategic Consulting at ICF, Matt played a pivotal role in shaping strategic initiatives and providing valuable guidance in the realm of digital transformation, cloud platforms, and emerging technologies. His expertise in leading cross-functional teams and developing tailored solutions has positioned him as a results-oriented strategic consultant.

Matt’s LinkedIn profile provides further insight into his professional journey, highlighting his customer-centric approach and proficiency in driving strategic growth initiatives. As a certified ServiceNow implementation expert, Matt possesses a deep understanding of ITIL service management best practices, further enhancing his ability to deliver excellence across all aspects of service.

A dynamic and adaptable professional, Matt is known for his quick grasp of new technologies, applications, and processes. His commitment to delivering exceptional service aligns seamlessly with MetaPhase Consulting’s dedication to providing cutting-edge digital solutions to its clients.

In his new role, Matt will play a key part in steering MetaPhase Consulting toward continued success, leveraging his strategic consulting expertise to drive initiatives that align with the company’s vision and commitment to excellence. His appointment reinforces MetaPhase Consulting’s position as a leader in providing innovative and effective digital solutions to its clients.