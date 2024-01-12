34.9 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, January 14, 2024
People on the Move

MetaPhase Consulting Welcomes Matt O’Rourke as Director

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Matt O'Rourke

MetaPhase Consulting, a renowned player in innovative digital solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Matt O’Rourke as Director. With an extensive background in strategic consulting and a proven track record in information technology, Matt brings years of experience to his new role at MetaPhase.

In his previous position as Senior Director of Strategic Consulting at ICF, Matt played a pivotal role in shaping strategic initiatives and providing valuable guidance in the realm of digital transformation, cloud platforms, and emerging technologies. His expertise in leading cross-functional teams and developing tailored solutions has positioned him as a results-oriented strategic consultant.

Matt’s LinkedIn profile provides further insight into his professional journey, highlighting his customer-centric approach and proficiency in driving strategic growth initiatives. As a certified ServiceNow implementation expert, Matt possesses a deep understanding of ITIL service management best practices, further enhancing his ability to deliver excellence across all aspects of service.

A dynamic and adaptable professional, Matt is known for his quick grasp of new technologies, applications, and processes. His commitment to delivering exceptional service aligns seamlessly with MetaPhase Consulting’s dedication to providing cutting-edge digital solutions to its clients.

In his new role, Matt will play a key part in steering MetaPhase Consulting toward continued success, leveraging his strategic consulting expertise to drive initiatives that align with the company’s vision and commitment to excellence. His appointment reinforces MetaPhase Consulting’s position as a leader in providing innovative and effective digital solutions to its clients.

Previous article
Kristine Kilgore Appointed as Vice President of Digital Platforms at MetaPhase Consulting
Next article
SBA Launches the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals