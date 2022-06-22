Michael Bloomberg Sworn in as Defense Innovation Board Chair

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presided today over the swearing in of Michael R. Bloomberg as chair of the Defense Innovation Board.

Bloomberg is the first chair of the Defense Innovation Board appointed since the completion of Secretary Austin’s zero-based review of all DoD advisory boards and committees.

As the chair of the Defense Innovation Board, Bloomberg will lead a group of renowned-experts and leaders from across the nation’s innovation base who will provide strategic insights and recommendations on technology and innovation to address the Department’s highest national security priorities. The Defense Innovation Board provides the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, and other senior leaders independent advice and recommendations on how to accelerate innovation and compete in a technology-and-innovation-driven environment.

The Department leaders look forward to working with Michael Bloomberg in his role as the Defense Innovation Board chair, as well as with all the esteemed members of the board.

Additional information about the Defense Innovation Board can be found on its website: https://innovation.defense.gov/.

