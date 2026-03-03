Michael Bruce Named National Security Senior Vice President at Alpha Omega

Michael Bruce has stepped into the role of National Security Senior Vice President at Alpha Omega, where he will oversee the company’s Homeland Security, Department of State, and Department of Defense programs, along with business growth efforts across those portfolios.

Alpha Omega announced the move, stating: “As Alpha Omega continues expanding our National Security portfolio, Michael’s strategic leadership, operational discipline, and mission focus will help accelerate impact for the agencies protecting our nation. We’re excited to have you on the team, Michael — welcome aboard.”

Bruce brings decades of experience across federal agencies and major government contractors, with a focus on homeland security, identity technologies, cybersecurity, and large-scale IT modernization.

He joins Alpha Omega after serving eight years as Vice President of Homeland Solutions at Leidos. There, he managed a $350 million profit and loss division supporting all Department of Homeland Security components and the FBI. He exceeded revenue and operating growth targets, achieved 10–15% on-contract growth across active programs, and oversaw a new business pipeline exceeding $3.5 billion. Major contract wins during his tenure included CBP TPVS ($960 million), TSA SEDS ($470 million), TSA ILS ($2.5 billion), and CISA ACTS ($2.5 billion).

At Leidos, Bruce oversaw programs supporting traveler vetting and processing for Customs and Border Protection, travel facilitation using facial recognition technologies, airline passenger security detection equipment engineering and logistics services for TSA, and port-of-entry security operations. He also led development organizations of more than 350 engineers and a broader workforce exceeding 1,000 employees and subcontractors. His portfolio included advancing AI-assisted application development, data analysis, cloud migration, and modernization efforts.

Before Leidos, Bruce held senior business development and strategy roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics Mission Systems, BAE Systems, and SAIC, leading capture efforts and growth strategies for DHS and TSA programs. At General Dynamics, he drove more than $200 million in captures following the creation of a $550 million sales pipeline and helped bring AI-driven vetting and adjudication technologies to market.

Bruce also served in government, including as Executive Director of the Office of Enterprise Application Development in the Office of the CIO at the Department of Health and Human Services, where he directed a $200 million annual budget and oversaw more than 250 federal and contractor staff. Earlier, as a Supervisory Program Manager at TSA, he managed a $25 million annual budget and led nationwide IT development and deployment programs supporting 450 airports and 65,000 personnel.

His career began in engineering and management roles with Hughes Aircraft Company and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, followed by consulting leadership positions at Accenture and Information Management Consultants.

With experience spanning federal service, large-scale program management, and national security business growth, Bruce now leads Alpha Omega’s efforts to expand and strengthen its support to agencies across the homeland security and defense enterprise.

