Michael Daconta has taken on a new role at Parsons Corporation as the Vice President of AI Solutions. In his expanded role, Daconta will spearhead the application and adoption of Artificial Intelligence across the Engineered Systems Business Unit. He will lead the development of ParsonsGPT, the company’s internal Generative AI technology, and focus on educating the business unit on the potential and value of AI solutions. Additionally, he aims to deepen the company’s AI expertise and expand its AI skillset.

Daconta has been an integral part of Parsons Corporation, previously serving as Vice President of Advanced Technology at InCadence Strategic Solutions and as Metadata Program Manager at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. With over 20 years of experience in IT, Daconta is renowned for his significant development, design, and modeling expertise. He is also a prolific technical author with 11 books to his name, a frequent columnist, and a speaker who excels at understanding customer problems and delivering innovative solutions.

“I am excited to transition into this new role at Parsons Corporation and lead the charge in integrating AI solutions throughout our Engineered Systems Business Unit,” said Daconta. “The development of ParsonsGPT is an exciting initiative, and I look forward to empowering our team to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence.”

Daconta’s career highlights include inventing Patent 7,299,408 for Fannie Mae and being named one of the Top 100 Federal Employees in 2005. His software code has been reused in multiple products, including LimeWire, eMortgage software, and Boeing software. His article on ZDNet was selected for syndication by Yahoo News and highlighted as “Most Emailed.” Additionally, his book “Java for C/C++ Programmers” was one of the first five Java books on the market and was reviewed by PC Magazine as a “must read.”

Parsons Corporation is excited to leverage Daconta’s strategic technical advice to senior executives, his skills in technical mentoring and training, and his expertise in project turnarounds to drive the company’s AI initiatives forward.

Daconta’s leadership and vision are expected to significantly enhance Parsons’ AI capabilities, positioning the company at the forefront of AI innovation in the engineered systems sector.