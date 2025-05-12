71.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 12, 2025
FBILaw Enforcement and Public SafetyPeople on the Move

Michael Glasheen Named FBI Branch & Operations Director, Capping 23-Year Career in National Security

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Michael Glasheen

Michael Glasheen has stepped into a new leadership role as the Branch & Operations Director at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he announced recently on LinkedIn. The appointment comes after more than two decades of distinguished service across some of the Bureau’s most critical national security functions.

His most recent roles include Director of the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center and Assistant Director of the National Security Branch.

Mr. Glasheen joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001 and was assigned to the Chicago Field Office, investigating international terrorism matters and ultimately leading the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He was promoted in 2011 to supervisory special agent in an international terrorism operations section at the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters.

In 2014, Mr. Glasheen transferred to the Seattle Field Office, where he first led the Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force. He later served as an assistant special agent in charge, responsible for all counterterrorism investigations in Washington state.

He returned to FBI Headquarters as a section chief in the Counterterrorism Division in 2019, responsible for all international terrorism investigations in the U.S. In 2021, Mr. Glasheen was promoted to special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division at the Washington Field Office.

Mr. Glasheen earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree from Gonzaga University. Prior to his appointment with the FBI, Mr. Glasheen served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Previous article
Top 5 Tips From the FBI: What to Do If You Suspect Terrorism
Next article
Brazil Rejects U.S. Request to Designate Two Gangs as Terrorist Organizations
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals