General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has announced today the appointment of Michael Grochol as vice president of technology. In this role, he will be responsible for leading strategic technology initiatives and supporting the development of innovative technology solutions across the company.

“Michael brings an exceptional blend of leadership and operational excellence, combined with a proven track record of solving complex mission challenges through innovation,” said Ben Gianni, GDIT’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. “His mission knowledge and technical expertise will enable us to deliver faster, smarter and higher-impact solutions that are aligned with our customers’ evolving needs.”

Grochol has more than two decades of experience leading digital transformation initiatives in the defense and intelligence space. He joined GDIT following its 2024 acquisition of Iron EagleX, Inc., a Tampa-based technology company he founded and led as chief executive officer. Under his leadership, IEX built a reputation for delivering agile, mission-ready solutions in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber, software development and cloud services for the Special Operations Forces and the intelligence community. The company was recognized as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work last year and among the Fastest Growing Companies in the country by Inc. magazine in 2023.

“I am excited to step into this broader role and drive the positive, disruptive change our customers need,” said Grochol. “GDIT has incredible talent and technology, and the market is clearly evolving rapidly right now. I look forward to working across the company to deliver innovative, mission-focused solutions that meet the moment – and shape what’s next.”

Prior to IEX, Grochol held leadership positions at various startups where he focused on emerging technology applications in real world environments, in support of defense and intelligence agencies. He is an active member of the Open Geospatial Consortium and the American Geographical Society. He also previously served as a member of the board of directors of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation. Grochol is a U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 100 combat missions supporting the Special Operations Forces.