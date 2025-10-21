spot_img
Michael Jensen Joins Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab as Director of Research

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Michael Jensen

Michael Jensen has joined the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University as Director of Research, bringing more than a decade of experience studying radicalization, extremism, and social polarization in the United States. He announced the move this week in a post on LinkedIn.

Jensen transitions to PERIL from the University of Maryland, where he spent over 13 years leading and contributing to major national research initiatives on terrorism and extremism. From 2012 to 2025, he served as a senior researcher, later becoming research director, overseeing projects such as the Profiles of Individual Radicalization in the United States (PIRUS), the Bias Incidents and Actors Study (BIAS), and the Terrorism and Targeted Violence in the United States (T2V) database.

Jensen has written articles on radicalization, disengagement, social networks, and extremism in the United States that have been published in Criminology, Terrorism and Political Violence, Studies in Conflict and Terrorism, Behavioral Sciences of Terrorism and Political Aggression, Perspectives on Terrorism, and Journal of Conflict Resolution.

Before his time at Maryland, Jensen completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Syracuse University and earned his Ph.D. in Political Science and Government from Arizona State University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Students Tackle Digital Armageddon at Atlantic Council’s Cyber 9/12 Virtual Policy and Strategy Challenge
Government of Canada Announces $36 Million in Funding to Counter Radicalization to Violence

