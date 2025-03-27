Michael Kratsios Confirmed as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy

Michael Kratsios was confirmed as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) on March 25 following a 74–25 vote in the U.S. Senate.

Nominated by President Donald Trump, Kratsios is now charged with steering national science and technology policy and advising the President on critical innovations that impact economic and national security.

A former U.S. Chief Technology Officer, Kratsios brings deep expertise in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 5G. From 2019 to 2021, he led the American AI Initiative and guided key White House innovation strategies. He also served as Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, managing a $106 billion R&D portfolio and spearheading efforts to modernize defense technologies.

Prior to his public service, Kratsios was Chief of Staff at Thiel Capital and held positions at Barclays Capital and Clarium Capital Management.

