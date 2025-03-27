50.6 F
Michael Kratsios Confirmed as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

Michael Kratsios was confirmed as Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) on March 25 following a 74–25 vote in the U.S. Senate.

Nominated by President Donald Trump, Kratsios is now charged with steering national science and technology policy and advising the President on critical innovations that impact economic and national security.

A former U.S. Chief Technology Officer, Kratsios brings deep expertise in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 5G. From 2019 to 2021, he led the American AI Initiative and guided key White House innovation strategies. He also served as Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, managing a $106 billion R&D portfolio and spearheading efforts to modernize defense technologies.

Prior to his public service, Kratsios was Chief of Staff at Thiel Capital and held positions at Barclays Capital and Clarium Capital Management.

For more information on Kratsios’s background, see Homeland Security Today’s article on his nomination. For the Senate vote summary, click here.

Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

