Michael Schmoyer Joins National Intelligence University as Presidential Scholar

Michael Schmoyer has joined the National Intelligence University (NIU) as a Presidential Scholar according to an announcement on his LinkedIn profile, bringing decades of experience in national security, public health, intelligence, and executive leadership across multiple U.S. government agencies.

Schmoyer has also served for more than 21 years in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, where he holds the rank of Rear Admiral and Assistant Surgeon General. His career spans public health, intelligence operations, and workforce protection, with leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the White House, the U.S. Southern Command, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most recently, he served as Chief of Staff at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) at HHS.

In his previous government positions, Schmoyer has held a variety of high-level security and intelligence leadership roles. At the Executive Office of the President, he served as Chief Workforce Protection Officer and Special Program Director, overseeing policies to safeguard personnel and critical infrastructure against emerging threats. During his tenure at HHS, he was Assistant Deputy Secretary for National Security, where he provided strategic direction on intelligence, security policy, and global health security threats. He also served as National Security Advisor to the HHS Secretary and Director of the Office of National Security, playing a key role in protecting health infrastructure and responding to global pandemics and biothreats.

His expertise extends into intelligence operations, where he was Director of Intelligence at HHS and later Deputy Director/Acting Director of Intelligence, managing national security risk assessments related to health threats. Schmoyer was also Assistant Director for Health Security Threats at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where he advised senior officials on biological threats, pandemic preparedness, and emerging infectious diseases.

Beyond his work in the federal government, Schmoyer has served in international public health roles, including as a Senior Advisor at the U.S. Southern Command, where he was responsible for health security strategy and crisis response in Latin America. His work with the CDC in Central America and Kazakhstan focused on disease prevention, regional health security, and epidemiological response efforts.