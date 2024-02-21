In a recent announcement on his LinkedIn profile, Michael Templeton revealed his new position as the CEO and co-founder of Barrister Analytics, an Intelligence Firm catering to high-stakes civil litigators and criminal defense attorneys across the nation. Templeton expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m thrilled to lead Barrister Analytics, where our intelligence engine integrates the expertise of former top-tier Department of Defense (DoD) Intelligence Analysts. This fusion of human intelligence, which is unparalleled, with cutting-edge AI sets us apart.”

Apart from his role at Barrister Analytics, Michael Templeton concurrently serves as the President and Principal Consultant at Templeton Strategic Group, LLC. In this capacity, he provides strategic investigative consulting services to attorneys specializing in criminal defense in U.S. District Courts and State Criminal Courts in Tennessee.

Templeton brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having retired as a Senior DEA Special Agent with an impressive 30 years of local, state, and federal law enforcement background. Notably, he spent 2.5 years as the DEA Liaison to Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) Forward elements in Afghanistan, where he played a pivotal role in pursuing ISIS and al Qaeda financiers. His leadership in a small cell resulted in the dismantling of “The Taliban’s Bank.” Prior to this, Templeton served for two years with the DEA in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Having graduated first in his class at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1992, Templeton’s dedication and excellence in law enforcement were recognized with the DEA Administrator’s Award for Investigative Excellence. His extensive experience and accomplishments underscore his commitment to the field, making him a valuable addition to Barrister Analytics.

Before assuming his current roles, Templeton devoted over 24 years to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where he held various positions, contributing significantly to the agency’s mission. With his multifaceted background, Templeton is well-positioned to lead Barrister Analytics into a new era of intelligence services for the legal community.