Michael Williams has announced his new role as Business Development Executive at IBM. Williams, who brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at AT&T and the General Services Administration (GSA), has built a distinguished career spanning over three decades.

Before joining IBM, Williams served as the lead for business development and capture management at AT&T. In this role, he was instrumental in driving growth and capturing significant opportunities within the telecommunications giant.

Prior to his tenure at AT&T, Williams dedicated over 30 years to the General Services Administration (GSA). His final role at GSA was as Branch Chief (GS-15) of the National Account Management (NAM) Program. In this capacity, he served as a senior advisor and consultant to high-ranking officials, including the FAS Commissioner, the CASE Assistant Commissioner, the GSA Administrator, and the Deputy Administrator. His work focused on evaluating the effectiveness of customer relationship management practices and policies, playing a pivotal role in shaping policies with government-wide impact.

Throughout his extensive career at GSA, Williams held various roles, each contributing to his deep understanding of federal acquisition processes and customer relationship management. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the agency’s operations and policies.

Williams’ announcement is expected to strengthen IBM’s business development strategies, leveraging his extensive network and expertise in both the public and private sectors. His proven track record in fostering growth and his deep understanding of federal operations will be invaluable assets as IBM continues to expand its footprint.