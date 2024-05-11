Michelle Woods, a homeland security policy expert, has been appointed Vice President and Director of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD). This promotion from her previous role as Associate Director recognizes her pivotal contributions to advancing homeland security research and policy analysis.

During her tenure as Associate Director, Woods was instrumental in managing the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a critical resource under RAND’s purview that provides research and development support to the Department of Homeland Security. Her leadership in this role was marked by significant enhancements in the center’s research capabilities and its engagement with federal agencies.

Jason Matheny, President and CEO of RAND, highlighted Woods’ strategic acumen, saying, “Michelle’s deep understanding of the complexities of homeland security has greatly benefited our organization. Her leadership is crucial as we expand our research initiatives and continue to provide expert guidance on issues ranging from cybersecurity to emergency preparedness.”

Before joining RAND, Woods made substantial impacts across various high-level positions including the Program Director for Homeland Security at the National Governors Association’s Center for Best Practices, and as a senior policy advisor for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs. She also has experience at the U.S. Government Accountability Office and served as a special assistant to the Secretary of State for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Woods’ academic credentials include a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kentucky and a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications from Western Kentucky University. Based in RAND’s Washington office, she is well-positioned to lead HSRD into new research frontiers, leveraging her extensive background to enhance national security and community resilience strategies.