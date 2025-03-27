Mike Dodd Nominated to Serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies at DOD

President Donald J. Trump has officially nominated Michael Dodd to serve as the next Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies, a key leadership role within the Department of Defense’s research and engineering (R&E) directorate, according to a notice posted on Congress.gov.

The nomination, submitted to Capitol Hill on Monday, has been referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee for review. If confirmed, Dodd would be stepping into a relatively new position, established in 2023 as part of a broader reorganization aimed at bolstering the Pentagon’s innovation efforts across emerging technology domains.

Senator Todd Young posted the following on Facebook about the announcement of Dodd’s nomination:

Driving Innovation at the DoD

Dodd currently serves as a principal at the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), specifically leading the energy portfolio under the National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) initiative. In this role, he has been instrumental in advancing dual-use hardware technologies—systems that serve both commercial and defense needs—in areas such as autonomy, power systems, communications, and space.

NSIC focuses on accelerating the development of venture-backed hardware startups that are critical to national security and economic competitiveness. Dodd’s contributions have helped bridge the gap between the Department of Defense and early-stage tech innovators.

In addition to his role at DIU, Dodd has served as a university program director for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), formerly known as MD5. While based at Indiana University, he helped build relationships between defense leaders, academic institutions, and entrepreneurial communities to co-create solutions for national security challenges.

Military Experience and Thought Leadership

Dodd brings a deep background in military leadership to the role. He served in the United States Marine Corps for over a decade, rising to the rank of captain. His service included time as an Infantry Platoon Commander and Operations Officer with the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion. He also served as an AAV crewman and later earned certifications as a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS).

Outside of his formal roles, Dodd is also known for his writing and thought leadership in defense innovation, publishing a newsletter titled The DoddFather Diaries, which offers insights on the intersection of defense policy, technology, and national security.