53.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 13, 2024
People on the Move

Mike Saliter Takes on Exec VP Role at Steampunk, Inc.

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Mike Saliter

Steampunk, Inc., has appointed Mike Saliter as Executive Vice President for its Homeland, Commerce, and Justice portfolios. This strategic move aims to leverage Saliter’s extensive experience in executive leadership and strategic business development to drive significant growth and transformation within these critical sectors.

Mike Saliter brings over two decades of experience to his new role at Steampunk, where he will focus on enhancing the company’s engagements with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Commerce (DoC), and Department of Justice (DoJ). His previous role as Steampunk’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth saw him spearheading initiatives that significantly contributed to the company’s dynamic expansion and solidifying its market position.

Before his tenure at Steampunk, Saliter served as the Global Vice President of Platform & Cloud at Splunk, where he established and led the global industry and specialization organization. His leadership spanned across various global go-to-market functions, encompassing cloud sales and services, platform strategies, industry verticals, and value/technology advisory. This role followed his time at Qlik, where he was instrumental in leading the global Customer Success Management and Consulting Services organizations. Saliter’s extensive background also includes pivotal roles at IBM’s Business Analytics division and Cognos, coupled with foundational experience at Accenture early in his career.

Saliter’s educational background is equally impressive, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering Technology and Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. His professional expertise encompasses a broad spectrum, including data analytics, business intelligence, go-to-market strategy, solution selling, business strategy, and team leadership. Known for his result-oriented approach, Saliter emphasizes integrity and hard work as the cornerstones of achieving positive business outcomes.

As the new EVP, Saliter is tasked with not only overseeing but also amplifying Steampunk’s impact within the federal sectors under his leadership. His strategic vision is expected to foster innovation and guide the company through forthcoming challenges and opportunities in serving federal agencies.

Steampunk, Inc. stands to benefit greatly from Saliter’s leadership and strategic direction, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier consulting and technology services to its government clients. With Saliter at the helm of these critical portfolios, the company is poised for continued innovation and success in its specialized sectors.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
ISC Publishes 2023 Annual Review Highlighting Key Security Insights
Next article
Timothy Wisecarver Scales New Heights at Leidos in Senior Director Role
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals