Steampunk, Inc., has appointed Mike Saliter as Executive Vice President for its Homeland, Commerce, and Justice portfolios. This strategic move aims to leverage Saliter’s extensive experience in executive leadership and strategic business development to drive significant growth and transformation within these critical sectors.

Mike Saliter brings over two decades of experience to his new role at Steampunk, where he will focus on enhancing the company’s engagements with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Commerce (DoC), and Department of Justice (DoJ). His previous role as Steampunk’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth saw him spearheading initiatives that significantly contributed to the company’s dynamic expansion and solidifying its market position.

Before his tenure at Steampunk, Saliter served as the Global Vice President of Platform & Cloud at Splunk, where he established and led the global industry and specialization organization. His leadership spanned across various global go-to-market functions, encompassing cloud sales and services, platform strategies, industry verticals, and value/technology advisory. This role followed his time at Qlik, where he was instrumental in leading the global Customer Success Management and Consulting Services organizations. Saliter’s extensive background also includes pivotal roles at IBM’s Business Analytics division and Cognos, coupled with foundational experience at Accenture early in his career.

Saliter’s educational background is equally impressive, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering Technology and Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. His professional expertise encompasses a broad spectrum, including data analytics, business intelligence, go-to-market strategy, solution selling, business strategy, and team leadership. Known for his result-oriented approach, Saliter emphasizes integrity and hard work as the cornerstones of achieving positive business outcomes.

As the new EVP, Saliter is tasked with not only overseeing but also amplifying Steampunk’s impact within the federal sectors under his leadership. His strategic vision is expected to foster innovation and guide the company through forthcoming challenges and opportunities in serving federal agencies.

Steampunk, Inc. stands to benefit greatly from Saliter’s leadership and strategic direction, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier consulting and technology services to its government clients. With Saliter at the helm of these critical portfolios, the company is poised for continued innovation and success in its specialized sectors.